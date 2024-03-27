Share Video

Luukkonen will start at home versus the Senators on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has gone 6-3-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 10 games in March. The Senators boast a solid offense with 20 goals over their last six games, but they have just three wins in that span.

