Luukkonen will get the starting nod in Vegas on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is coming off his best start of the year, stopping 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's victory against Colorado. The 23-year-old improved to 4-3-1 with a lackluster 3.75 GAA and .876 save percentage through eight games this season. Monday will be his fourth consecutive road start; he's given up nine goals on 96 shots in his last three.