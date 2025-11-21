Luukkonen will guard the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

This will be Luukkonen's first action in four games and his first start since Nov. 6 versus the Blues. He's fallen out of favor a bit in a crowded crease, but the Sabres' goaltending battle hasn't really had a standout participant yet. Luukkonen has posted an .883 save percentage over four contests and may be challenged heavily by the Blackhawks' offense.