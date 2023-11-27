Luukkonen will defend the road net Monday against the Rangers, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen has won his past two outings, stopping 55 of 59 shots. Through 10 appearances this season, he has provided a 5-3-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage. New York is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per game.
