Luukkonen will guard the road goal Tuesday against Florida, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Luukkonen has stopped 84 of 89 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 34 appearances this season, he has earned a 17-14-2 record with four shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Florida is tied for 12th in the league with 3.28 goals per contest this campaign.