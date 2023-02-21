Luukkonen will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is coming off a 33-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. He has a 14-7-2 record this season with a 3.41 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Luukkonen surrendered five goals on 23 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Leafs on Nov. 19. Toronto sits eighth in the NHL this year with 3.40 goals per game.