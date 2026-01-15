Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has won five of his last six outings, allowing just 13 goals on 186 shots in that span. The 26-year-old netminder has taken over as the Sabres' top goalie with his recent run of success. The Flyers have lost their last three games, scoring just four goals in that span, so this is a good matchup for Luukkonen.