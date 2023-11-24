Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Luukkonen saved 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 win over Chicago in his last start Sunday. He's 4-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage in nine outings this year. Pittsburgh is tied for 14th offensively this campaign with 3.22 goals per game.