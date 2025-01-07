Luukkonen stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres handed Luukkonen one-goal leads three times in the first two periods, and each time the netminder couldn't stop the Caps from tying it up. The 25-year-old was the sharper of the two goalies in the shootout, however. Over his last six starts, Luukkonen has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .901 save percentage, allowing three goals or less in five of those outings.