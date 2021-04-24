Luukkonen turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Bruins.

Making his NHL debut, the 22-year-old got handed a 5-1 lead early in the third period, but Luukkonen had to weather a storm to secure the win as Boston scored three times in under six minutes later in the frame. The rookie supplied a rare highlight in what has been a lost season for the Sabres, but his stay in the NHL could be brief with Carter Hutton (lower body) closing in on a return.