Luukkonen stopped 16 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

He wasn't especially busy, but Luukkonen was still staring at a 2-0 deficit heading into the third period on two Anaheim power-play tallies before Buffalo's offense woke up in the final frame. The 25-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts to get to 20 victories on the season, benefitting from some impressive goal support despite a lackluster 2.85 GAA and .887 save percentage over that span.