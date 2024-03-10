Luukkonen turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Luukkonen maintained his composure and gave Buffalo a chance to rally. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or less in nine straight starts, going 6-2-1 with a .928 save percentage, and Saturday's victory gave Luukkonen his first career 20-win season.