Luukkonen made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Luukkonen hasn't won a game since Nov. 27 -- he's 0-5-1 in his last six contests. And he's allowed four or more goals in four of those six. The Sabres were supposed to be one of the East's rising teams this season, but they're at the bottom of the conference, ahead of only Ottawa. It's not all on Luukkonen or on any of the Sabres twinetenders. They're all at the mercy of the rest of the their team. Keep your Buffalo netminders on the bench.