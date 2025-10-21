Luukkonen was reassigned to AHL Rochester on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Luukkonen figures to get the start for the Americans in Wednesday's matchup with AHL Syracuse, though he could stay in the minors a little longer. At a minimum, the netminder shouldn't be expected to suit up for Wednesday's clash with the Red Wings. In the meantime, Alex Lyon figures to continue seeing the bulk of the starts for the Sabres.