Luukkonen was loaned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Luukkonen has started the past three games for Buffalo, including Monday's loss to the Panthers. In order for the Sabres to carry three goaltenders on the roster, the 23-year-old has up and down from the minors lately. If he isn't recalled ahead of Tuesday's game versus Chicago, Buffalo will dress netminders Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie in the matchup.