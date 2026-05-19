Luukkonen stopped 22 shots Monday during the Sabres' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 7 of their second-round series.

Montreal grabbed a 2-0 lead on a Zachary Bolduc power-play goal late in the first period, but Luukkonen locked things down for the rest of regulation as Buffalo rallied to tie it. The Sabres' luck ran out in OT, though, as Alex Newhook beat Luukkonen through traffic midway through the first extra frame. The 27-year-old netminder wound up appearing in six of Buffalo's 13 games during the playoffs, posting a 3.18 GAA and .876 save percentage -- a step back from the regular season, when he delivered a 22-9-3 record in 35 outings with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage. With both Luukkonen and Alex Lyon under contract for 2026-27, the Sabres could continue to roll with a tandem in the crease next season.