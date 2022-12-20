Luukkonen allowed two goals on 43 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

For the second straight game, Luukkonen faced more than 40 shots and walked away with the win after beating the Avalanche Thursday in a similar fashion. The Sabres rallied ahead with three goals in the second period, and Luukkonen made sure that was enough with a strong final frame. He's won four of his last five starts and now has a 5-3-1 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .888 save percentage through nine outings. He continues to alternate starts with Craig Anderson -- it's unclear if that pattern will continue Friday versus the Lightning in the Sabres' last game before the holiday break.