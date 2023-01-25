Luukkonen saved 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win against St. Louis on Tuesday.

With the Sabres ahead 4-0 by 1:10 of the second frame, Luukkonen allowed St. Louis to battle back into the game by surrendering three straight goals, narrowing Buffalo's edge to 4-3 following Jordan Kyrou's marker at 0:47 of the third period. However, Luukkonen held on for the rest of the game to secure the victory. He's 13-5-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .899 save percentage in 19 contests in 2022-23. The 23-year-old has allowed at least three goals in nine of his last 10 contests, though he also has an 8-2-0 record over that span.