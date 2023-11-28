Luukkonen turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Luukkonen's shutout bid was ended by Mika Zibanejad, who scored on the power play midway through the third period. Nevertheless, Luukkonen can count this as the latest in a string of great performances -- he's allowed just five goals on 99 shots (.949 save percentage) over his last four appearances. Through 11 contests this year, the goaltender has a 6-3-1 record, 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.