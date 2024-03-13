Luukkonen made 21 saves in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

The Sabres are fighting to stay in the playoff picture, and the fact that they're still alive at all can largely be credited to Luukkonen. He's allowed three goals or less in 10 straight starts, going 7-2-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .924 save percentage as the 25-year-old heads into the home stretch on what has been a breakout campaign.