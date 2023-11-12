Luukkonen made 36 saves in a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

The Sabres weren't entirely awful in front of him -- they were inconsistent and couldn't score. After starting the season 3-1-0, Luukkonen has gone 0-2-1 with 11 goals allowed in his last three starts. At the same time, Devon Levi has won two consecutive games this month, so the Sabres may go back to him next game. Use caution with Luukkonen. He's better off on your bench until his game picks up.