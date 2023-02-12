Luukkonen made 33 saves in a 7-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The Sabres went up 2-0 in the first, but didn't really look good doing it. The Flames then scored seven unanswered goals, including three in a span of 1:47 in the second period. Luukkonen wasn't at fault -- his teammates were on their heels or behind the play most of the game. In fact, UPL's teammate and team captain Kyle Okposo summed things up after the game with, "They came out and just punched us in the face." Luukkonen hasn't won since January 24, but we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that his solid play with Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie sidelined for periods of time has shown he belongs in the NHL.