Luukkonen will get the starting nod on the road versus the Lightning on Thursday, per Michael Augello of The Hockey News.

Luukkonen will make his seventh consecutive appearance between the pipes and 17th in the club's last 19 outings. During his recent six-game stretch, the backstop is 4-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .919 save percentage. Even with Dustin Tokarski up from the minors, the Sabres look poised to give Luukkonen as much work as he can handle down the stretch.