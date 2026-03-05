Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In goal Thursday versus Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will guard the road goal versus the Penguins on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen has won his last two outings, giving up just three goals on 66 shots in those games. The 26-year-old has been splitting time with Alex Lyon, who is also on a roll. Luukkonen will face a team that has 12 goals over four games since the Olympic break.
