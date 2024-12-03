Luukkonen will start in goal at home versus the Avalanche, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen has allowed seven goals over his last four outings, going 2-1-1 in that span. He'll have a moderately tough challenge Tuesday against an Avalanche team that has scored 17 teams over its last six games.
