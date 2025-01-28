Luukkonen will start at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen is 4-3-1 in January, and he has played at a mediocre level with a 3.12 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Bruins will be down three of their regulars on the blue line, so given Luukkonen's recent performance, this could end up being a high-scoring game.