Luukkonen will start at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen is 4-3-1 in January, and he has played at a mediocre level with a 3.12 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Bruins will be down three of their regulars on the blue line, so given Luukkonen's recent performance, this could end up being a high-scoring game.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tagged with loss Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Expected to face Calgary•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Defeats Canucks•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Outplayed in all facets Friday•