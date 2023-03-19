Luukkonen will guard the home net against the Bruins on Sunday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has gone four starts without a win, going 0-2-2 with a .903 save percentage. He'll have a tough task Sunday against a first-place Bruins team. The 24-year-old Luukkonen is 15-10-4 this season with a .894 save percentage.