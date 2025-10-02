Luukkonen aggravated his lower-body injury during Wednesday's game versus the Penguins and won't return to the contest.

Luukkonen's injury woes seem likely to linger into the regular season at this point, as this was his first game action in the preseason. He had previously been aiming for an Opening Night return, and it appears accelerating that timeline didn't go well. If Luukkonen misses time, expect Alexandar Georgiev and Alex Lyon to share the goaltending duties at the NHL level.