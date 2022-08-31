Luukkonen signed a two-year, $1.675 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Luukkonen isn't expected to unseat Craig Anderson or Eric Comrie from the top two spots on the Sabres' goaltending depth chart this year. The new deal ensures Luukkonen is under contract for the upcoming season, and he could be ready to make the full-time jump to the NHL in 2023-24.