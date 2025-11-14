Luukkonen won't start in Thursday's road game against Colorado despite a previous report to the contrary, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .877 save percentage in three appearances this season. Alex Lyon is expected to start Thursday. Colten Ellis is also on the active roster, and Luukkonen is seeing limited work despite appearing in over 50 games in each of the previous two campaigns.