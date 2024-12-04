Luukkonen turned aside 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Sabres seemed to have the game in the bag when they jumped out to a 4-0 lead less than 12 minutes into the first period, but Buffalo completely collapsed in the third, getting out-shot 17-7. Luukkonen tried desperately to stem the tide, but all four Colorado goals in the final frame came either on rebounds his defense couldn't clear, or on deflections. Luukkonen is 0-2-1 over his last three starts, but since the beginning of November he's delivered a stellar 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage in 10 outings.