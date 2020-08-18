The Sabres have loaned Luukkonen to TPS of the Finnish Liiga, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, compiling a 12-7-3 record while posting a 2.24 GAA and .912 save percentage. The 2017 second-round pick will almost certainly be recalled to play in North America whenever the next AHL season gets underway, but he's probably still a few years away from getting a serious look with the big club.