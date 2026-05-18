Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Looking to advance to ECF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will be between the home pipes for Game 7 against the Canadiens on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen didn't get the start in Saturday's Game 6 win, but he replaced Alex Lyon in the first period and helped the Sabres force a Game 7 in Buffalo. The 27-year-old Luukkonen has stopped 65 of 72 shots during this second-round series, going 2-1 across three appearances. Overall in the 2026 postseason, the Finnish netminder is 3-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .875 save percentage over five outings. The Canadiens are making a few changes to their bottom six for Game 7, including Oliver Kapanen drawing into the lineup for Joe Veleno.
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