Luukkonen will get the home start Saturday against Vegas, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News

Luukkonen will look to rebound after struggling in his last start, when he allowed seven goals in a loss to the Red Wings. It'll be a tough task against a Vegas team that's averaged 3.35 goals per game this year. Overall, Luukkonen is 21-21-4 with an .889 save percentage on the campaign.