Luukkonen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Luukkonen gave up both goals over a span of 1:14 in the middle of the first period. He kept the Sabres close the rest of the way, but only Victor Olofsson's penalty shot in the second got past Juuse Saros between the other pipes. Luukkonen has lost his last two outings, but this was a vast improvement on his six-goal disaster versus the Blues on Thursday. UPL is at 6-5-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 13 outings. He'll likely continue to see an edge in starts over Eric Comrie, which makes it likely Luukkonen will get a tough test Tuesday versus the Sabres.