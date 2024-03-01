Luukkonen stopped 21 of the Lightning's 23 shots to grab a 3-2 overtime win Thursday.

Luukkonen continued a nice run with Thursday's win, a game in which he only allowed one goal at five-on-five. That .913 save percentage is worst mark over the last five starts. That's a pretty good spot to be. If that span is expanded to the last eight games, he's been below that just once. The Sabres are unlikely to make the postseason, but Luukkonen has rewarded fantasy managers who start him.