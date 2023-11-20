Luukkonen turned aside 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Luukkonen surrendered two goals on 12 shots in the second period but still earned his first victory since Nov. 1. He improved to 4-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage in nine contests this season. Between Devon Levi, Eric Comrie and Luukkonen, the Sabres have plenty of competition in goal, but so far Luukkonen has been the team's best option, so perhaps Buffalo will deploy him again for Wednesday's road game against Washington.