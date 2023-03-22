Luukkonen stopped the six shots he faced in relief in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Nashville.

Luukkonen entered the contest in the second period after Anderson surrendered six goals on 20 shots. The Sabres were down 6-1 when Luukkonen entered the game, so he ultimately wasn't charged with the loss. Nashville's final goal was scored on an empty net. The 24-year-old has a 15-11-4 record, 3.59 GAA and .891 save percentage in 31 appearances this season. If nothing else, Tuesday's stint in net was a way for the goaltender to put some distance between him and his disastrous 7-0 loss to Boston on Sunday in which he made just 18 saves.