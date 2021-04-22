Luukkonen will be promoted to Buffalo's active roster and make his first NHL start in Friday's home game versus Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen hasn't been great in the minors this season, going 7-5-3 while posting a sub-par 3.60 GAA and .888 save percentage. The 2017 second-round pick will try to secure his first NHL win in his first NHL start in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Bruins team that's won five straight games.