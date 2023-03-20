Luukkonen stopped 18 shots in Sunday's 7-0 loss to Boston.

The Sabres were asleep from the jump, as Patrice Bergeron scored just 15 seconds into the first period, and they never woke up. Luukkonen hasn't won in five straight starts, going 0-3-2 with a 4.15 GAA and .876 save percentage as the offensive support he was receiving earlier in the season has dried up.