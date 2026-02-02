Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Moved to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) was shifted to injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
In a corresponding move, defenseman Jacob Bryson (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game versus the Panthers. Luukkonen appears unlikely to play again before the break, but it's unclear if he will be ready to suit up for Finland in the Olympics.
