Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Moves to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Luukkonen would be re-evaluated in a week. The Finnish netminder has already been ruled out for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Thursday, and the club will likely utilize extreme caution with its No. 1 netminder, especially considering he is dealing with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to miss at least one week•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Won't dress Friday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Injured again Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Anticipating Opening Night return•