default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Luukkonen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Luukkonen would be re-evaluated in a week. The Finnish netminder has already been ruled out for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Thursday, and the club will likely utilize extreme caution with its No. 1 netminder, especially considering he is dealing with a lower-body injury.

More News