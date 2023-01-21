Luukkonen made 34 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Trevor Zegras gave him some trouble in the second period, but otherwise Luukkonen stymied every attempt at generating offense Anaheim made. The 23-year-old has seven wins in nine starts since taking over as the Sabres' No. 1 goalie after Christmas, improving his record to 12-5-1 on the season, but Luukkonen's .906 save percentage over that nine-game stretch is more solid than stellar, and his success owes a lot to Buffalo's 4.33 goals a game during that time.