Luukkonen made 20 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old netminder cruised to the win in a tight-checking contest, as the two teams combined for only 36 shots on net. Luukkonen has gotten into the win column in three straight starts and six of his last seven, posting a 2.15 GAA and .928 save percentage over that stretch as he reclaims the top spot in the Sabres crease.