Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Nabs win coming out of break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen made 27 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
Timo Meier spoiled Luukkonen's shutout bid late in the third period with New Jersey's net empty, as he jammed home a rebound during a scrum in front of the Buffalo crease, but otherwise the 26-year-old was sharp as the NHL schedule resumed following the Olympic break. Luukkonen has just one regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to Jan. 6, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting versus Devils•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In contention Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Will miss Olympics•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set for one-week absence•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Departs Tuesday's game•