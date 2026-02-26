Luukkonen made 27 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Timo Meier spoiled Luukkonen's shutout bid late in the third period with New Jersey's net empty, as he jammed home a rebound during a scrum in front of the Buffalo crease, but otherwise the 26-year-old was sharp as the NHL schedule resumed following the Olympic break. Luukkonen has just one regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to Jan. 6, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage.