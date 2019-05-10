Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Named OHL's Most Outstanding Player
Luukkonen has been named the 2018-19 OHL's Most Outstanding Player.
Luukkonen's North American debut was nothing short of brilliant. His numbers for Sudbury were exceptional (38-11-2, 2.50 GAA, .920 save percentage, six shutouts) and he deserved the honor. Luukkonen was also named to the World Junior Championship's all-tournament team over the holiday season. The big Finn underwent hip surgery in late April and is expected to be sidelined up to six months. Luukkonen will be in a race against time to be ready for Buffalo's training camp in September.
