Luukkonen (undisclosed) will not dress in Thursday's home game versus St. Louis, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen skated before the morning skate Thursday, but he left the ice when practice began. Luukkonen was injured Monday in a 7-5 loss to Montreal. Luukkonen is 6-4-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 12 starts this season.