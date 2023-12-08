Luukkonen (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Luukkonen will miss his third straight game. The goaltender is 6-5-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage after losing his last two starts. Luukkonen is currently the No. 1 goaltender with the Sabres, but Devon Levi looked good Thursday in his return from the minors and should be considered the Sabres' goaltender of the future.