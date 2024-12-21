Although it appeared Luukkonen would start in Saturday's road game against Boston, James Reimer will get the nod instead, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen allowed four goals on 13 shots across 24:27 of ice time in Buffalo's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Friday. Reimer also played in that game, logging 33:26 while stopping 14 of 15 shots. Luukkonen has an 8-11-3 record, 3.12 GAA and .892 save percentage in 23 outings in 2024-25.