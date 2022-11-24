Luukkonen turned aside 34 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

A Pavel Buchnevich power-play tally early in the second period made the score 1-1, but Luukkonen stood tall most of the rest of the way while Buffalo reeled off five straight goals. The 23-year-old netminder recorded his first win of the season in his second start, and given Craig Anderson's mediocre 3.42 GAA and .893 save percentage in November, Luukkonen could see more work than expected while Eric Comrie (lower body) is sidelined.